She Calls This Recipe Crack Chicken Dip, And It’s Definitely Worth Making If You Need A Dish To Take With You To A Party

You won’t find a better dip out there than this one. Crack chicken dip will have you falling in love at the first bite. You can make it to bring to a cookout or eat it at home on your couch. Either way, it will disappear in a flash because of how addictive the quality of the appetizer can be!

TikToker Carman Wilken (@whatsmomcookin) has a recipe for crack chicken dip, consisting of chicken (obviously), cheese, bacon, and ranch seasoning.

This dip is made easy with the help of store-bought rotisserie chicken. Shred the chicken until you have gathered two cups of it. Then, grab two packages of pre-cooked bacon and chop the bacon into small pieces.

In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken, half of the pile of bacon, one block of cream cheese, sixteen ounces of sour cream, a packet of ranch dressing mix, a cup of shredded cheddar cheese, and a cup of shredded mozzarella.

Make sure to let the cream cheese soften to room temperature beforehand so that it can mix in as smoothly as possible.

Mix it up really well, then spread it evenly in a nine by thirteen baking dish. Cover the dip with another cup each of cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle the rest of the bacon on top. And finally, bake it uncovered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve it with some tortilla chips or crostini while it’s still warm and bubbly! Make it keto-friendly by dipping veggies in it instead.

If you happen to have leftovers, which I doubt you will, store them in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Some TikTok users shared their preferred ways of eating the dip.

“Top with green onions, and it’s perfection!” exclaimed one user.

