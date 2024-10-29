These Homemade Sour Gummy Worms Pair Perfectly With A Scary Movie Marathon

Sweeten up your spooky season with a batch of homemade sour gummy worms! These deliciously sour candies are perfect for Halloween. Hand them out to trick-or-treaters to ensure that they’ll come back to your house next year.

These are also the ideal snacks for a scary movie marathon since they add a sense of heightened thrill to any gory or suspenseful scenes.

You only need a few simple ingredients to create this tangy, chewy treat, including real fruit! So, clearly, these candies are already going to be healthier than any store-bought ones, as they contain much less sugar.

Making them at home also means you can customize the colors and control just how sour you want them to be. The TikTok account @crowdedkitchen is detailing how to bring these sweets to life. Channel your inner candy chef, and let’s get started!

Ingredients:

170 to 180 grams (1 cup) of fresh fruit

14 grams of gelatin powder

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

3 tablespoons of honey or agave

1/4 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of citric acid

Directions:

You can use any of your favorite fruits to make sour gummy worms, such as pineapple, strawberry, cantaloupe, watermelon, apple, dragon fruit, and kiwi.

Add the fruit to a blender and blend until it turns into a smooth liquid. Next, sprinkle gelatin powder over a bowl filled with the lemon juice. Stir well and allow it to sit for five minutes.

