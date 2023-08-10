She Got Pregnant In College After A One-Night Stand, And Decided To Hide The Baby From Her Parents For Months Since She Knew They Would Cut Her Off Financially

This 21-year-old girl got pregnant during her sophomore year of college. She had a one-night stand with a guy who was a junior at the time.

Since her parents are incredibly traditional and strict, she knew they would not approve of her getting pregnant before marriage.

And to be honest, she knows she started acting really wild in college because she knew her behavior would be hidden from her parents.

Being so far away meant she could do whatever she wanted without her mom and dad ever finding out.

“After I found out I was pregnant, I was really scared to tell my parents because they are funding my education, and I was worried that they would cut me off as punishment,” she explained.

“My then-baby daddy (now BF) advised me to hide it, and I thought it was a good idea. So, for the next ten months (after the baby’s birth), I did not go home and made excuses about having internships, commitments, etc.”

“My beautiful baby boy was born, and I continued to hide his existence from them for about 6 months, but then realized that it was unfair to HIM. My boyfriend and baby daddy continued to advise me not to tell them, as he cannot support us on his own, and we need my parents’ money so I can complete my education.”

Well, she decided to finally tell her mom and dad the truth. Just like she anticipated, they are really upset with her.

Her dad called her disgraceful, and her mom didn’t call her names, but she is refusing to speak to her.

