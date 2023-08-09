She Stopped Seeing A Guy After 3 Dates Because He’s Allergic To Cats, And This Infuriated Him

This 23-year-old girl was seeing a 24-year-old guy named Bob, but they had only gone out on 3 official dates prior to encountering a major problem.

So, she says that things between her and Bob were never that serious, and the last time they went out on a date was 3 days ago.

During that date, she was talking about her two cats, Bartholomeow and Ed Sheeran, and she was showing Bob photos of them too.

She absolutely adores her cats, and so when Bob brought up being allergic to them, she instantly knew he was not the man for her and things could never work out between them.

“Bob laughed about their names, and he said that it’s a shame I would have to get rid of them if he ever moved in,” she explained.

“I asked why, and he told me he’s allergic, and not “he’ll get the sniffles” kind of bad but more like “he could die if he doesn’t have EpiPen on him” kind of bad.”

“This was a deal breaker for me, but I didn’t want to be rude, so I continued with the date like normal, then politely informed him afterward that we should see other people.”

When she broke things off with Bob, he wanted to know the exact reason why she thought they would not work out.

She didn’t lie to Bob, and she told him it’s because he’s allergic to cats, which infuriated him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.