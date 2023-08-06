She Told Her Niece’s Parents That She’s No Longer Taking Her To Conventions Where She Sells Her Art, Since The Last Time She Did That, Her Niece Cost Her A Ton of Business

Have you ever had a family member steal your limelight? Was it a younger family member? One woman had to put her foot down after her niece’s parents kept trying to take away her customers and clientele as an artist and steer them toward their daughter’s work instead.

She’s a hard-working artist who earns a living by selling her artwork at fan conventions like ComicCon.

She’s invested a lot of time and money into her art and has finally found a sweet spot where she can earn a good living doing what she loves.

Her uncle has a young daughter that she refers to as her niece. Her niece recently started expressing an interest in art and wants to become an artist like her.

She’s really into drawing anime characters, and asked her to install the drawing program she uses on her iPad.

She recently had a large, high-paying convention to attend, where she set up a table and sold her artwork throughout the weekend.

Her aunt and uncle asked if she could bring her niece and let her sell some of her work as well. Wanting to be supportive, she agreed and said her niece could have a small section of her table.

What she didn’t realize was that her niece would end up stealing a lot of her customers.

“She stood in front of my table, directing people to her prints,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.