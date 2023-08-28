She Wants To Ask Her Boyfriend To Have An Open Relationship So She Can Find Physical Satisfaction Elsewhere

Open relationships can be a bit complicated and tricky to navigate, especially if one of the people involved doesn’t feel secure in the relationship.

Communication is key, and open relationships don’t always work for everyone.

For nearly three years, this 23-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, 25.

“We started as friends and then started hooking up before he asked me out. At the beginning of our relationship, it was so adventurous and fun, but as time went on, I got kind of bored of him (I tend to explore my options and never date). But after some time, he convinced me, and we tried to date,” she said.

Later on, her boyfriend started talking to another woman, and he eventually cheated on her with this woman.

“At the time, I wasn’t really upset. I just wish he told me sooner, but I felt a sense of relief because I could date again. So, I started seeing a man I met while out, and it was such a breath of fresh air,” she explained.

Even though the intimacy with this man was intense and he had similar interests, she wasn’t interested in a relationship with him. She wanted to have fun with him without the label.

“My boyfriend is very guarded sometimes and has a lot of trauma, so, naturally, once we started dating again, he was super insecure,” she shared.

Then, her boyfriend asked her if she wanted to try being exclusive again. At first, she agreed, but once they were officially dating, her boyfriend started snooping through her stuff, reading her texts on her phone, and waiting in his car outside her house in the middle of the night.

