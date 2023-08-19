She Went On 4 Dates With A Guy, And When She Refused To Sleep With Him, He Blocked Her, Which Made Her Cry

This 28-year-old woman used to be engaged, but her partner sadly passed away, and that was absolutely awful for her.

A few years after this tragic incident, she was able to put herself back out there and began dating. She signed up for a couple of dating apps, and she met a man from Morocco on one of them.

She did end up going on 4 different dates with his man, and on every single one of their dates, he was super touchy-feely with her.

Even after only their first date, he felt that it was ok to be in her personal space. On the second date, she couldn’t help but feel taken aback when he kissed her and then wanted her to come home with him.

She turned him down, and one hour later, he once again pressed her to go back to his place and sleep with him.

For a second time, she had to make it clear to this guy that she would not be sleeping with him on their second date.

Then, they went out for date three, and it began raining. She said that maybe they could head to a cafe and hang out, but nope, he pushed her to come back to his place. She informed him that she wasn’t going to do this.

Instead of accepting no for an answer, he just kept trying to get her to come home with him. So, that takes us to their fourth date.

At one point, she ended up making out with him in his car, and he started to touch her pretty aggressively.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.