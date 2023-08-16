She’s Been Letting Her Fiancé’s Kids Call Her Mom, But Once His Ex Heard About This, She Flipped Out In Front Of The Kids

A few months ago, this woman moved in with her 28-year-old fiancé and his 2 children. He has a 3-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter, and the kids are with them for half of the time and with their biological mom for the other half of the time.

She has met her fiancé’s ex and the mom of his kids in real life, and she never once has had a problem with her.

Around 2 or 3 months back, her fiancé’s daughter would occasionally call her “momma” or “mom.”

Her fiancé’s daughter would mostly say this to her when she was helping tuck her into bed for the evening.

“It was an odd adjustment, but I know they’re little, and I mostly brushed it off with an “okay, goodnight, hunny,” she explained.

As for her fiancé’s son, he only referred to her as mom if his sister did, which was obvious to her that he was only trying to imitate what his sister was doing.

Then, a month back, her fiancé’s daughter finally asked her if it was alright to refer to her as mom. Until then, her fiancé’s children had only called her by her first name, and her fiancé has only called her his “special friend” to them, since they are not married.

She was pleasantly shocked when her fiancé’s daughter made it clear that she wanted to call her mom, so she and her fiancé said to the kids it was alright if they felt comfortable with it.

Although her fiancé’s kids are quite little, they do get that they did not come from her stomach, even though they are calling her mom now.

