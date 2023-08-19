She’s Sharing Her Fun Recipe For Fried Pickle Dip

The deep-fried pickle has taken over the menus at bars nationwide, but its roots stem from the South. Fried pickles were said to have been invented in 1960 by the Duchess Drive-In in Arkansas. The owner created the popular snack by dipping pickles into catfish batter.

It’s the earliest credible story we have of the fried pickle’s origins. Someone else might’ve experimented with frying pickles before the 1960s, but we’ll just never know for sure.

Anyway, the best-tasting foods always have a history shrouded in uncertainty because everyone wants to take credit for something so delicious.

No matter who really developed the fried pickle, at least it’s here now for all of us to enjoy. These days, there are a number of recipe variations of the fried pickle. TikToker Megan Sheley (@megansheley) is sharing a recipe for fried pickle dip.

In a shallow bowl, mix together eight ounces of softened cream cheese and a cup of Greek yogurt. Make sure you take the cream cheese out of the refrigerator hours in advance so that it’s super soft.

Small clumps may be left in the mixture even after stirring thoroughly, but that won’t interfere with how the dip turns out in texture or taste.

Next, add in a half teaspoon of garlic powder, a quarter teaspoon of onion powder, one and a half cups of chopped dill pickles, a tablespoon of freshly chopped dill, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Stir well, then spread it evenly in the bowl and let it chill in the refrigerator so it can thicken up and solidify. In the meantime, heat a tablespoon of butter in a large pan over medium heat.

Once the butter has melted, add in three-fourths cup of panko breadcrumbs. Keep a close eye on the breadcrumbs to prevent them from becoming scorched. It should only take a few minutes for them to turn golden brown.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.