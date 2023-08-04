She’s Showing You How To Make A Hot Honey Peach Margarita

Who doesn’t love an ice-cold, refreshing margarita on a hot summer day? The beauty of margaritas is that they’re very easy to make at home and easily customizable.

One margarita recipe has been taking the internet by storm, and that’s chef Meredith Hayden’s (@wishbonekitchen) hot honey peach margarita she shared on TikTok earlier this summer.

Since posting her recipe video, hundreds of TikTok users have recreated the viral drink and have raved about it. Some may consider it the cocktail of the summer!

Meredith starts off her margarita by rimming her glass with Tajin by rubbing a lime wedge around the rim before dipping the edges of the glass in the spice mixture.

Next, she fills a cocktail shaker with ice and adds two shots of tequila and a splash of Cointreau. Then, she adds some lime juice, enough to make the margarita nice and “zippy.”

Then, Meredith adds her hot honey peach puree. She makes this puree by dicing up four ripe peaches along with 1/4 cup of hot honey, 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, 1/4 cup of water, and a pinch of salt.

She cooks the ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat until the peaches become soft and jammy, which takes around 20 to 30 minutes. Then, she turns off the heat and lets the mixture cool completely before transferring it to a blender and blending it until it’s a smooth puree, which looks delicious.

“It’s just like this super yummy, caramel-y, delicious puree that you would use in place of a simple syrup,” says Meredith.

She adds around an ounce of the puree to her cocktail shaker, puts a lid on it, and begins shaking it vigorously. Meredith recommends shaking the cocktail shaker until it becomes cold enough to hurt your hands!

