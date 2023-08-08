She’s Sleeping With Her Ex-Boyfriend, And He’s Dating The Girl He Cheated On Her With

This 24-year-old girl was dating her 28-year-old boyfriend for a month, and she says that they really did have something special together.

The problem was he constantly flirted with one of his female friends, and he was always talking to this girl too, which resulted in her feeling incredibly insecure.

Her boyfriend ended up cheating on her with the girl she was worried about, and she says he cheated because she kept staying on him about keeping up a relationship with this girl, as he claimed nothing was happening between them.

So, it’s like he retaliated against her by cheating on her with the girl she was concerned he was too into.

“He started dating her immediately and got the families introduced in less than a month,” she explained.

“He still [sleeps with me], and we have intense discussions. He just doesn’t want to hurt her or let her know about this.”

“He even says they fight a lot more than we used to and still haven’t broken up. I see them for workouts as we go to the same gym.”

While she was adamant that she and her now ex-boyfriend had a deep and genuine connection, she’s beginning to think she was just being delusional.

Not only does she feel like they don’t actually have any kind of connection, but she is also starting to lose the interest she had in her ex.

