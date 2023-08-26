She’s Upset Because Her Boyfriend Refuses To Post Her On Social Media, But Gets Angry At Her Because She Doesn’t Post Photos Of Him

This woman and her boyfriend have been dating for over a year, and one issue in their relationship continues to nag at her. Apparently, her boyfriend just will not post her on social media.

He did post a photo of her once, which showed her back while she was walking in the rain with her hood up. Yet, even that post was “archived” just shortly afterward.

“I’m pretty sure it was just downright deleted,” she admitted.

She has tried to talk to her boyfriend about this on a few occasions, too. But, he always just claims that he “doesn’t post anything” on social media and “barely” ever posts photos of his own son.

According to her, though, neither of these claims are true. Still, she never presses the topic any further because it will just lead to an argument.

“He tells me I’m desperate for attention and validation from social media, and he usually drops it at that,” she said.

However, she has told her boyfriend that being posted on his account would simply make her feel appreciated.

It’s not that she wants any social media validation; instead, she just thinks it would be nice for him to show her off.

“There’s a nagging in the back of my mind that he doesn’t want to lose potential options by posting his girlfriend,” she admitted.

