Spinach Artichoke Dip Is One of The Best Things You Can Order At A Restaurant, But Here’s How You Can Make It At Home

Whenever I spot spinach artichoke dip on the menu at a restaurant, I always give into temptation and order it. However, the best spinach artichoke dip is not found at a restaurant.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @creativecookingcouple_nm is teaching you how to make this appetizer at home, where it’ll be bigger, better, and half the cost.

Start by situating a block of cream cheese in the center of a large cast-iron skillet. Then, add one bag of frozen chopped spinach, splitting the bag up evenly so the spinach is neatly situated on either side of the cream cheese.

Dice up one red bell pepper and add that to the mix as well, placing the diced peppers in the pan’s empty spaces. You should be left with alternating piles of spinach and peppers surrounding the block of cream cheese.

Next up is a jar of marinated artichokes, which will make this dish extra juicy and flavorful. Use your fingers to break up the artichokes into small, bite-sized pieces. Position the artichokes in the pan’s remaining empty spots.

Once that’s finished, measure about one-third cup of sour cream, and add dollops of it all the way around the skillet. Then, mince three cloves of garlic and sprinkle them into the mixture.

Drizzle a generous amount of olive oil over everything and add some shredded mozzarella cheese and one-third cup of Parmesan. Finally, pour a bit more olive oil on top, and it’s ready to go in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the spinach artichoke dip is cooking, go ahead and grab your bread. Whether it’s store-bought or homemade doesn’t matter! Just make sure that it’s a round loaf you can carve into a bread bowl.

Use a long serrated knife to cut a circular opening at the top of the loaf. Carefully tear the top chunk off and reach in to rip out the excess bread on the inside.

