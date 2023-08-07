When He Told His Boss That He Was Not Going To Make Their Corporate Dinner Because He Preferred To Spend Time With His Wife, His Boss Said He Had To Go Or He Could Suffer The Consequences

Are you someone who prefers working remotely?

Some people are more introverted and enjoy remote work because they don’t have to interact with coworkers and office culture as much.

One man recently had to attend an in-person conference for his job, which he usually works remotely, and got a lot of grief from his coworkers when he said he didn’t want to go out with them on the final night.

He’s 47-years-old, married, and works remotely. He loves the remote work lifestyle, as he’s never been very “buddy-buddy” with his coworkers or boss.

However, he recently had to attend an in-person, week-long work conference with everybody at his company.

He dreaded it from the start but went because it was mandatory, especially because he had to participate in the presentation his company was doing.

He didn’t mind attending the actual conference that much. But he couldn’t stand how he was expected to spend a lot of extra time with his coworkers at the end of the day.

During the first three nights of the conference, he was told he had to stick around and attend three dinners after the work events.

“In my opinion, if I’ve spent 8:30 am [to] 5:00 pm at a work conference with coworkers attending work-related sessions and giving a work-related presentation, past five o’clock, I am no longer at work,” he explained.

