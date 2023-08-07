Wine Windows Are A Unique Wine-Selling Technique That Began During The Bubonic Plague In Florence

Italy is one of the most gorgeous and enriching vacation places. And if you’re a fan of wine, it’s paradise.

This is especially because in the city of Florence, a unique wine-selling technique that began during the bubonic plague restarted during the COVID-19 pandemic and has tourists flocking to try it out.

Florence is becoming well known for its wine windows. They’re like elegant little takeout windows for a glass of wine you can purchase on the street.

There are around over 150 wine windows that can be found in the city of Florence. They’re small arched windows often found on the side of buildings, attached to restaurants and bars.

Some of them also look like mini doors with doorways that open and close for bartenders and merchants to hand over a glass of wine discreetly.

Also known as buchette del vino, these wine windows first originated during the Renaissance period when nobles were allowed to sell their wines directly to customers from their homes.

However, not everyone wanted the public to walk into their houses, so they invented the wine windows, which allowed people to get their wine and walk away easily.

Then, the windows became extremely popular in the 17th century, when Italy was hit with the Bubonic plague. The windows were used as a social distancing technique while still allowing establishments to stay in business.

When the plague ended, many of the windows were closed and mortared over. But then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and many bars and restaurants decided to reintroduce the wine windows to the public.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.