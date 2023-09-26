He Ghosted A Woman He Met On A Dating App Because When He Went To Pick Her Up For Their First Dinner Date, He Realized That She Had Totally Catfished Him

This 30-year-old guy recently joined a dating app because he was single and “ready to mingle.” But, he didn’t have much success on the app.

“And I didn’t want to pay for premium, so it’s safe to say I wasn’t getting many matches,” he recalled.

So, he decided to just start swiping right on everybody. Then, he eventually matched with a woman who he honestly claimed was not his type.

However, it’s not like he had a ton of other options to choose from, which is why he decided to start talking to her anyway.

He looked through the woman’s pictures, too, and apparently, the photos looked photoshopped.

“But not super obvious like the Kardashians, and she didn’t look too bad,” he noted.

The photos weren’t the only problem, though. According to him, the conversations they had on the dating app were also horrible. He thought that the woman was rude and didn’t like that she kept replying with one-word answers.

Still, since he wasn’t exactly flush with matches, he decided to “throw caution to the wind” and ask the woman out for coffee.

Well, to his surprise, the woman turned him down and claimed that, for first dates, she only goes out to dinner.

