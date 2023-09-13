He Has A Strange Room In His Basement That Is Soundproofed And Has A Lock On The Outside, So His Girlfriend Got Weirded Out And Planted A Spy Cam Inside, But He’s Angry That She Tried To Spy On Him

This guy bought a home four years ago that happened to have a really strange room in the basement.

Apparently, the room is soundproofed and actually locks from the outside.

“It was here when I bought the place,” he explained.

“I obviously didn’t add any of the soundproofing, and the door already had the exterior locks and a food pass-through thing when I first came here.”

Still, he didn’t make any changes to the room’s bizarre features. Instead, he just added a bed, a microwave, a fridge, and a desk that has a container of pencils and pens on it.

“I use it [the room] to isolate myself when I want to finish a ton of work over a few days without any distractions,” he said.

Well, he recently realized that one of the pens on his desk had not been put there by him. So, he looked at it a bit closer and did some research online.

This led to him realizing that the pen was actually a voice-activated spycam that cost $130!

He also knew that the only person who had access to his basement and could have planted the pen was his girlfriend.

