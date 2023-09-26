He Kicked A Date Out Because She Slept Over, Wet The Bed, And Refused To Clean It Up The Following Morning

This guy recently met a 25-year-old woman at a bar, and he decided to take her out on a dinner date. The meal went great, too, and he even invited the girl back to his place.

She wound up staying the night, and the following morning, he woke up as usual at about 6:00 a.m. But then, he noticed something really strange.

All of his bed sheets were soaking wet.

This pushed him to immediately wake up the girl, and he asked her what had happened. He also noticed that all of his clothes– which she was wearing– were soaked in pee!

“I was absolutely shocked,” he recalled, “And I told her to clean everything immediately.”

Rather than being apologetic, though, his date just got mad at him for waking her up so early. She even told him to chill out.

But, even though he realizes they got to bed at 11:00 p.m., he wasn’t going to just wait to wake her up if his bed was totally soiled.

So, he told the girl for a second time to clean it up. Yet, she just kept refusing.

“She said that it wasn’t her fault. Yeah, she actually said that,” he revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.