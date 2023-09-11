He Told Off His Wife For Making Their Teen Daughter Shave Her Head In Support of Her Cancer Battle

Sometimes, when a loved one loses their hair to chemotherapy treatments, some friends and family like to shave their heads in solidarity.

One man is furious with his wife, who told their teenage daughter she’d never forgive her if she didn’t shave her head to support her cancer battle.

His wife has been battling cancer but, thankfully, has been given a 100% chance survival rate since they detected it early.

Unfortunately, she’s been really upset over losing her hair due to chemo treatments. The treatment has destroyed her hair, and a few weeks ago, she made the difficult decision to shave it all off.

Now, his wife doesn’t want to live with her shaved head alone.

“She suggested we attempt to get our 17-year-old daughter, Anna, to do so as well,” he explained.

“Anna has very long hair that she puts a lot of care into, so I felt it was appropriate to ask her in private if she wanted to [or] would be willing to do such a thing. She told me that she didn’t want to cut her hair, and I figured that was the end of that.”

Then, the other day, Anna and his wife came home from what he thought was going to be a simple mother-daughter shopping trip. However, Anna walked through the door with a shaved head. Confused, he pulled her aside after dinner to ask what made her change her mind about shaving her head.

Unfortunately, Anna revealed that her mom told her she’d never forgive her if she didn’t support her by shaving her head. He asked Anna if she was okay with it, and she said no.

