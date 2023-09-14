Her Boyfriend Told Her That He Wants Her To Look Like A Supermodel, And That Made Her Cry

This 23-year-old girl stays pretty healthy and fit. For the last seven months, she’s been going to the gym five days every week.

She also eats very well and meal preps too. She doesn’t want to quit her good habits anytime soon, and she says that she feels wonderful in her body and in her clothes as well.

She weighs 114 pounds, and she’s 5’2”. She wears clothes that are a size small or zero.

But, one morning this week, her boyfriend criticized her body, and it made her feel terrible about herself.

Her boyfriend goes to the gym once every other week and wakes up to eat candy for breakfast, so he’s not as healthy as she is by any means.

One morning, while she was getting dressed, her boyfriend made a negative remark about her body before saying, “You should strive to look like a supermodel.”

She was confused by this, especially since what he said made it seem that she doesn’t look good at all.

That really sent her self-esteem plummeting.

“We’ve been arguing about it since it happened, and he’s like, “I’m just pushing you to improve,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.