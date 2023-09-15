Her Parents Took Money Out of Her Sister’s College Fund To Pay For A Soccer Related Injury, And Her Sister Thinks She’s Awful For Siding With Them

Some kids are lucky to have parents who put aside college funds for them and keep contributing to them for years.

But have you ever heard of a parent taking money out of their kid’s college fund for a sports-related reason?

One girl recently upset her sister when she defended their parents’ decision to take any sports-related injury medical bill fees from her college fund.

She’s 17-years-old and a college freshman, along with her 18-year-old sister, Leah.

Although their parents were never very wealthy, they were always diligent about putting money towards their college funds over the years.

“Leah played soccer, and before her freshman year of high school, our parents sat her down and told her that if she played, she needed to be careful because if she got hurt, all the money to pay for it would come out of her college fund,” she explained.

The soccer league their school district is in includes some teams with reputations for playing rough, so Leah knew there was a risk for injury. However, she decided to play high school soccer anyway.

Then, during her sophomore year, Leah was injured during a game. She had to have surgery and needed to participate in several months of physical therapy.

“All this money came out of what would be contributed to her fund,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.