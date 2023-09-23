Her Recipe For Creamy Tortellini And Italian Sausage Soup Is Perfect For A Chilly Fall Day

Is there anything better than creamy, homemade soup on a chilly fall day? There’s not much that could top this.

TikToker Reagan Kirwan (@reagankirwan) is sharing a recipe for tortellini soup made with Italian sausage.

Start by dicing up one white onion and mincing a few cloves of garlic. Next, pour some olive oil into a large pot and add the onion and garlic, along with a dash of salt and pepper.

Once the onions have cooked slightly, add one to two pounds of Italian sausage. In her video, Reagan used two pounds.

She also added salt and pepper to the meat while it was browning in the pot. If you don’t eat pork, you could substitute it with ground beef.

After the sausage has been cooked almost all the way, dump in a 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes, two tablespoons of tomato paste, and a large container of chicken broth.

Season the mixture with salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, garlic salt, and garlic powder.

If desired, you could also drain the fat from the sausage, although Regan opted out of doing so.

Then, let the ingredients come to a boil and leave the mixture to simmer for about ten minutes.

