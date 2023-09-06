Her Sister Gave Birth To A Baby Girl And Gave Her Daughter The Same Name As The Crazy Girl Who Bullied Her Back In High School

It can be really hard to pretend you like someone’s baby name when, in reality, you find it to be ridiculous.

One woman’s family has been refusing to show some support for her sister’s baby name after she decided to use the same name as her crazy high school bully.

Two months ago, her sister had a baby girl and decided to name her Olivia. This was odd, as her family actually has an intense history with the name Olivia.

“To make a long story short, I was bullied by a girl named Olivia for years,” she said.

“My parents had to move me out of our local, small school into a bigger one, and it did not stop there. What started as an eight-year-old being mean and cruel at times turned into a 16-year-old being arrested for harassing.”

Her bully, Olivia, wasn’t your average bully. Things were so bad that she was too scared to leave the house for four years. Olivia would sometimes follow her home to antagonize her further and her parents would have to call the police.

Although she doesn’t have to deal with her bully and stalker anymore, she’s still quite scarred from the whole experience. So, when her sister decided to name her new baby Olivia, you can imagine how shocked her family was.

When her mom asked her sister why she chose that name, she became defensive and said that Olivia is a beautiful and very popular name right now.

“My brothers told her she was insensitive and that they had no idea she cared so little about me, which added to the defensiveness,” she explained.

