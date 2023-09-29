Here Are Some Thoughtful Ideas For What To Include In Your Bridesmaid Proposal Boxes

As you’re planning your wedding, you and your partner will have to determine who you want to be in your bridal party.

Whether it’s childhood friends, sisters, or cousins, you surely have a good idea of who you want your bridesmaids to be. Even if you are sure they will say yes, it is always courteous (and fun!) to ask your girls if they are willing to be your bridesmaids by creating a proposal of your own.

While your bridesmaid proposals can be as simple or as fancy as you’d like, many brides-to-be love making gift boxes for each bridesmaid. With these, you can create a fun theme that ties along with your wedding aesthetic, or you can personalize each box to each of your girls.

One thing to keep in mind is if you’d like you and your bridesmaids to have any matching attire either at a bachelorette party or the morning of the wedding while everyone is getting ready for the big day.

This could mean matching pajamas or robes for everyone or coordinating sashes or t-shirts! Get creative with accessories as well, and find some matching tote bags for everyone to have as useful keepsakes.

Is there any specific piece of jewelry that you’d love for your bridesmaids to wear on your big day? Stick a necklace or a pair of earrings in your proposal gift boxes, ideally opting for a piece they can wear after your wedding as well.

Whether you want them all to match or just pieces that coordinate and tie into everyone’s unique styles, jewelry is a great addition to any proposal. The ring on your left hand serves as proof!

While being a bridesmaid is an honor, there are times when it is a big responsibility. Your bridesmaids and maid of honor are likely to work hard to celebrate you and be a huge support for you through the exciting, stressful, memorable, unexplainable time that getting married can be.

To show your girls how much you appreciate them taking on this role, try to include some nice self-care items in your gift boxes. Things like candles, face masks, skincare, bath bombs, or even a massage certificate are all great options to make sure your bridesmaids are still taking care of themselves.

