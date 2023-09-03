Here’s What You Can Expect When Shopping At Your First Wedding Dress Appointment

One of the most exciting and thrilling parts about planning a wedding is choosing a wedding dress.

Many little girls dream of the moment they walk into a bridal shop, try on their dream dress, and be swarmed by friends and family in celebration, just like you see in the movies.

However, it’s important to know where to start and what to expect when picking your bridal gown so that you can be prepared for everything that comes with it, including fittings and alterations.

So, here’s what you can expect during your first wedding dress appointment at a bridal shop.

First, if you can, you’ll want to schedule your first appointment for at least 10-12 months before your wedding date. This will ensure you’ll have enough time to try on dresses, get alterations for the one you want, let it ship to the store, and schedule fittings up to your wedding date.

While trying on and choosing a dress may sound simple, when it comes to landing on a wedding dress that fits you perfectly, it takes time. So, do your best to schedule your first appointment as early as possible.

If you’ve chosen a bridal dress shop with trained consultants, be prepared to tell them exactly how you feel about the kind of wedding dress you want. The consultants are wedding dress experts and are meant to know as many details as possible about their stock. The more specific you are about what style you want, dress details you love or hate, and your budget, the better.

Dress appointments typically last an hour. To make the most of that time, get into a manifestation mindset. As you walk into the store, think, “I will find my wedding gown today.” Be open-minded and ready to say ‘yes to the dress.’

During your appointment, get ready to wear multiple dresses and put on your decision cap. Shopping for a wedding dress is extremely difficult for indecisive people, as there are often multiple gowns that catch a bride’s eye. Mentally prepare yourself for having to make that tough decision, and don’t forget to base your choice on how you feel in the dress instead of basing it on what other people think.

