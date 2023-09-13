He’s Considering Leaving His Wife After Over Four Years of Marriage Because They Just Found Out She Cannot Have Children

This 33-year-old man has been married to his wife, who is 36, for four and a half years. But they only dated for one month before eloping in Vegas.

He also doesn’t remember if they talked about having children before or after getting married. However, they eventually had a discussion, and he admitted to wanting a few kids.

His wife was fine with that, too, as long as he accepted her son from her previous marriage. He didn’t have any problem with that, either.

So, for over a year now, he and his wife have been trying to have a baby. But unfortunately, nothing ever came of their efforts.

That’s why they both eventually went to the doctor to get checked out and make sure they were fertile. It was then that they found out the real problem.

“It seems that due to the medication my wife is taking for another medical condition, she will not be able to have kids,” he revealed.

Sadly, there is no other medication available for his wife’s condition, either. Their only other option for having children would be by using a surrogate– which is just too expensive for them.

Not to mention, his wife also just doesn’t want to have their baby with a surrogate, even if they could financially.

“She feels bad that she wasn’t able to bear a kid herself,” he said.

