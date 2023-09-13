He’s Struggling To Reason With His Wife, Who Has Been Hovering Over Their Youngest Son After They Lost Their Oldest To A Camping Trip Accident

I can’t even begin to imagine what losing a child must feel like. However, I do know that parents of multiple children tend to be overprotective of the children they have left after losing one of them, and it’s very easy to understand why.

One man has been struggling to reason with his wife, who he says has been hovering over their youngest son after they lost their oldest almost three years ago.

He and his wife are both 39 and have been married for 13 years. They used to have two boys: their eldest son, Sean, who would’ve been 19 this year, and their youngest, Marcus, who is 14.

Three years ago, Sean passed away after getting injured on a camping trip with his friends and succumbing to his injury days later. It was an extremely traumatizing time for their family, and he and his wife blamed themselves for Sean’s passing since they gave him permission to go on the camping trip.

However, his wife has blamed herself the most and continues to struggle with the loss of Sean.

Since Sean’s death, his wife has been holding onto Marcus tightly, and he thinks it’s becoming a problem.

“He rarely goes out with friends [and] he’s rarely unsupervised, which is just not good for a 14-year-old boy,” he said.

“Marcus finally argued back [and] said he really wanted to go out fishing with his friends and his friend’s dad and didn’t see a reason why he couldn’t go. My wife shut it down immediately [and] said absolutely not, and that if he wanted to go out, he’d have to wait a day one of us was off work.”

After Marcus left the room after arguing with his wife, he sat down with her and said he thought it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to let Marcus go fishing, especially since an adult would be there.

