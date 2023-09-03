His Son Got Berated For Bringing A Whoopee Cushion To His Uncle’s Funeral, So He Yelled At His Family Before Leaving

This 37-year-old man’s uncle sadly passed away recently. He and his son, 11, both had their own unique bonds and special memories with his uncle.

“When I was little, my uncle was basically the head of the family. Very orderly, respectable, and definitely not one you’d take to the arcade, so I almost never was together with him,” he said.

However, over the years, his uncle changed and became more fun and lightened up a bit, especially during the last year of his life.

Luckily, because of this, his son was able to spend time with his uncle and create special times that he’d be able to cherish.

“One of the last good moments my son had with my uncle was when my son tricked him into sitting on a whoopee cushion, and my uncle laughed so hard that he almost cried happy tears,” he shared.

“That memory is what my son thinks of when he thinks of my uncle–not the orderly person he was for 90 percent of his life.”

His uncle’s wife planned a traditional and formal funeral service. The day before the service, his son asked if he could bring the whoopee cushion with him since it symbolized his favorite memory of his uncle.

He told his son repeatedly that he couldn’t bring it, even after his son assured him that he wouldn’t use it. Afterward, his son was sad about it, but he thought the matter was settled.

On the day of the funeral, he and his family dressed up in their formal clothes and headed to the church. Everything went as normal until after the service was over.

