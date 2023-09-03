After Her Coworker Stole From Her, She Tattled On Her To Her Boss

This 32-year-old woman works with a woman who isn’t financially responsible.

Sadly, her coworker’s grandmother passed away last year, and prior to that, her coworker was never in a position where she had to pay her own rent or other bills.

“My coworker’s been extremely sheltered her whole life,” she said.

In order to help her and provide some guidance, she and one of her other coworkers gave her coworker financial advice.

As a single mother with two children, she also struggles to save money. However, she does her best to save what she can after all of her monthly expenses are paid for. This takes a lot of effort and giving things up in order to save any money that she can.

“I had a friend give me her old AirPods, something I would never be able to afford to buy. One day, I left them at work and just never saw them again. I have a traumatic brain injury, so I lose stuff a lot more than I care to admit, so I assumed I misplaced them somewhere else and just forgot,” she explained.

Understandably, she was sad and frustrated with herself for misplacing her AirPods since she wouldn’t be able to buy another pair on her own for a long time.

“Well, yesterday, I asked this coworker for a ride to the bus stop, and when we came to a stop, stuff rolled out from under the seat, and there were my AirPods. I asked her if they were mine, and she said no and that she had bought herself a pair,” she shared.

However, she decided to pick up the AirPods in question and open them. Shockingly, the AirPods immediately connected to her cell phone, and her name was listed, so they, without a doubt, were the AirPods she thought she’d misplaced.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.