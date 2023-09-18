On A Third Date With A Guy, She Kissed Him, And Then He Started Crying

This 23-year-old girl met a 25-year-old guy through a mutual friend a couple of weeks back. They instantly hit it off, and things between them seemed really natural from the start.

He actually gave her his phone number first, and they have been chatting with one another every single day since then.

“He’s really kind, affectionate, caring, like honestly one of the sweetest guys I’ve ever met (and also very handsome!),” she explained.

“Our first two dates were very idealistic, romantic adventures that ended up lasting a whole day both times. We haven’t been affectionate yet until tonight.”

“He decided we should go out to dinner at a cute little food truck park near where we live, and we were having a great time.”

When they were done eating, they got back inside of his car. Then, she gazed right into his eyes as she told him that she had a wonderful time.

She then leaned in and kissed him. No sooner had she done that than he began to cry a little bit and said sorry for being so emotional.

She asked him if he was alright, and he said that he was, but he had broken up with his ex-girlfriend just a couple of months ago.

He revealed to her that his ex was incredibly toxic, and he dated her for a year before the split. He mentioned that he couldn’t remember what it was like to feel “real affection,” and that had made him cry.

