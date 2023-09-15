She Called Her Ex A Cheater In Front Of His New Girlfriend, And Some of Her Boyfriend’s Friends Called Her Immature For Trying To Destroy His New Relationship

For three years, this woman and her ex, both in their early-to-mid 20s, were in a relationship.

Unfortunately, he was unfaithful for most of the time that they were together. Whenever she’d find out that he was cheating, he would plead with her to stay together and convince her that he would remain faithful from then on.

However, this became a vicious cycle because her ex was repeatedly unfaithful to her over and over again.

“I think he is disgusting, and I despise him,” she said.

About a year ago, she ended the relationship for good.

Several nights ago, she was at a club with her current boyfriend and two of his friends (all also in their early-to-mid 20s).

They were hanging out in a designated smoking section right outside of the club when she felt someone tap her on the shoulder. When she turned to see who it was, it turned out to be her ex-boyfriend.

“He says hi and introduces the woman he is with as his girlfriend. Without thinking, I said, ‘Oh, are you going to cheat on her, too?’ His face fell, and she asked him what I was talking about. He was fumbling over his words, not really saying anything, and then she asked me what I meant, and I just said, ‘Nothing,’ and then went back inside,” she explained.

Since she didn’t want to see her ex and his new girlfriend again, she and her boyfriend left the club not long after that. However, her boyfriend’s friends stayed at the club a while longer after they left.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.