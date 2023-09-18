She Forced Her Husband To Pay For A $675 Mistake He Made Using His Allowance Money Instead of Money From Their Joint Bank Account

This woman and her husband have an “allowance system,” and it’s something they use in order to prevent disagreements about how they want to spend their money.

She and her husband have a joint bank account, and each of their salaries go directly into that. From there, they pay all of their bills, make investments, and use the rest of the money to purchase things that they both agree upon.

As for their allowance money, they both get between $50 to $100 a week, and it’s always split equally between them.

This allowance money gets moved into their separate bank accounts, and they can spend their allowance money however they deem fit.

They don’t ask the other person for permission, and they normally spend their allowance money on splurges or their hobbies.

This system might seem interesting, but it works out wonderfully for them. Now, over the weekend, she was looking at her husband’s credit card bill in order to make arrangements for travel when she noticed a $73 charge for YouTube.

She asked her husband about the charge, and he really didn’t remember purchasing things, so she kept investigating.

“Turns out he had subscribed to YouTube TV last December to watch a football game on a road trip and forgot about it,” she explained.

“I had no idea because this was his YouTube account, his email notifications, his credit card. The total charges added up to about $675. I admit I was annoyed and made some short comments. “You should always set a reminder to cancel these things.” “If you were responsible about checking your emails, this might not have happened.” There is a history of him being irresponsible with bills and missing important emails.”

