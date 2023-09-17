She Found Out That Her Dad Is Cheating On Her Mom After Going Through Her Mom’s Phone, And She’s Not Sure If She Should Tell Her Siblings

This 17-year-old girl is concerned about the current relationship between her mother, 48, and her father, 54, who have been married for the last 25 years.

About three or four years ago, she was a curious teenager, and she started sneakily looking through her mother’s phone and reading her text messages. She wanted to see what her mother’s conversations were like with her friends.

After that, she moved on to reading through the texts between her mother and father. Now, she regrets her decision to do this, but at the time, she was extremely young and didn’t know any better.

Immediately, she thought it was strange that her parents recently didn’t appear to text as often, and usually, they talk to each other the most out of anyone else.

“So, I scroll up a bit and find an argument between them, which basically said my mom caught my dad cheating with another woman at work and all that stuff. Of course, as I was reading, I was literally shaking,” she said.

It turned out that the other woman was aware that her father was married, and her mother caught them in the act of cheating. Her father and the other woman had even been exchanging spicy photos back and forth.

After reading these shocking text messages, she put her mother’s phone back where she’d found it, went to her room, and sobbed in bed the rest of the day.

Later on, her mother had to have back surgery. Her mother is disabled and is unable to work, but she doesn’t have to use a wheelchair and is able to move around and do most daily activities.

When her mother was out of surgery, she and her family went to visit her. As they were leaving for the day, her mother started to cry. She was concerned that it had something to do with her father, and she wondered if her mother was worried that he would cheat on her while she was recovering from surgery.

