She Ordered Doordash While Her Wife Was Cooking Dinner, And It Sparked A Major Argument

This 21-year-old woman and her wife, who is 23, got married about a year ago. And even after they moved in together, their routines didn’t change very much.

Her wife is a teacher who usually arrives home at about 3:00 p.m. each afternoon. She, on the other hand, gets home around 4:30 p.m.

Due to the line of work she’s in, she also tends to get home later on Fridays– at about 5:30 p.m.

She does not get a dinner break at work, either. So, on Fridays, she has always ordered takeout for the past two and a half years.

“I have ordered Doordash from Panda Express or Chipotle every Friday,” she said.

“And since getting married, I have usually also ordered food for my wife.”

That’s why, this past Friday, nothing was different. She ordered food for herself and her wife as usual.

But, upon getting home from work, she was shocked to learn that her wife was furious. Apparently, her wife had spent all day cooking dinner and was angry that she ordered in– accusing her of being inconsiderate and disrespected.

“My wife also said I should have waited to get food until I got home so I would know if she already had plans for dinner,” she recalled.

