She Really Wants To Spend Time Alone With Her Husband And Biological Children And Be Allowed To Exclude Her Stepchildren

This 31-year-old woman and her husband, 41, have five children. They have a 14-year-old daughter named Rebecca and four sons: Sam, 12, Dave, 10, George, 2, and Harry, 1.

Rebecca, Sam, and Dave are her stepchildren from her husband’s first marriage, while she and her husband had George and Harry together.

All of the children permanently live with her and her husband, and the situation has been going smoothly.

For eight years, she has been a healthy mother figure for her stepchildren, and she has deeply bonded with them.

Rebecca, Sam, and Dave choose to visit their biological mother for a couple of hours on the second Saturday of every month.

This was something the family decided to set up on their own, and it wasn’t an arrangement set up by a judge.

“Their mother is unable/unwilling to take care of them on a short or long-term regular basis,” she said.

“When I say that I am a mother figure to Rebecca, Sam, and Dave, I mean I am there for them to listen to issues and normal teen stuff they may want to vent on. I do the cooking, cleaning, clothes washing, etc., and all the general things a mom does in the home.”

Even though she does a lot for their household, her husband does offer a lot of support when she needs it, and he equally pulls his weight.

