She Started Keeping A Diary After Her Husband Cheated On Her, And Even Though He Reads It Behind Her Back, It Has Made Their Marriage Better

This 28-year-old woman has been with her 27-year-old husband for five years, and they got married two years ago.

She says their relationship is like anyone else’s: full of highs and lows. The one moment that was the lowest for them was when she learned that her husband cheated on her in the first year that they were dating.

Her gut instinct told her to walk away, but she didn’t. Not only did she stay with him, she got married to him.

“Funnily enough, it didn’t backfire on me,” she explained. “It never happened again. My husband (then boyfriend) jumped through hoops to regain my trust.”

“He’s the love of my life, and I felt validated that he truly was a good man who made some stupid decisions. Hence deciding to marry him.”

“That being said, the issues being cheated on leaves you with are hard to tackle. My self-esteem was nonexistent, and whilst my husband did everything he could to soothe my anxieties when I struggled with trust, it was (and is) tough.”

After she first confronted her husband about his cheating, he never wanted to speak about it ever again, and he avoided discussing her feelings.

She thinks that his effort to forget about his bad decisions was his way of putting it all behind them.

She believes her husband thought she would forget about it, too, if she really considered him to be the man for her.

