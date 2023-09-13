She Was Honest About Not Wanting Her Coworker To Continue Bringing Their Baby To Work, But Her Opinion Wasn’t As Well Received As She Anticipated

This 29-year-old woman currently works the night shift as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at an assisted living facility.

She also has a coworker named Jessie, who works the day shift as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

However, Jessie is interested in switching to the night shift, and she’s just not too thrilled about that.

Apparently, she and several other coworkers feel that Jessie is lazy. And that’s only their main issue.

Jessie also has a 1-year-old child and actually brings the baby to work with her during the day.

“I don’t know how Jessie got permission or why they let her, but oh well,” she said.

Now she is currently married, but she and her husband do not yet have kids. And they are interested in having children someday, just not in the near future.

Still, she admitted that she just is not a super patient person, even though she’s trying to work on it, and she just cannot stand when babies are crying or screaming for a long time.

“Yes, I know that if I want my own, I will have to endure it,” she noted.

