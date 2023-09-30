She’s Refusing To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Sister’s Wedding Because She Lives In Australia And Cannot Afford To Travel Multiple Times For The Engagement Party, Dress Shopping, And Bachelorette Party, But Her Sister Doesn’t Understand That

This woman’s sister asked her to be one of her bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding.

Even though she wishes she could, she won’t be able to fulfill the obligations her sister expects of her.

But she would gladly accept the role if all that was required was standing up with the rest of the bridal party on her sister’s wedding day.

She was born in Texas, and most of her family currently lives in San Antonio or right outside the city.

Since she was 19, she has lived in Australia, and nearly 10 years ago, she renounced her American citizenship once she officially became an Australian citizen.

Now, she only travels to the United States every two or three weeks, spending about a week or two in the country during each visit.

Being a bridesmaid would involve tons of time spent attending an engagement party and a bridal shower, plus helping her sister with wedding dress shopping.

“Her bachelorette party is a seven-day, six-night trip to Punta Cana, and the bridesmaids have to pay my sister’s share as well as their own,” she said.

“I asked my sister if I could attend the pre-wedding events and her dress shopping virtually and skip the bachelorette party, and she said no.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.