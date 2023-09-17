She’s Refusing To Visit Her Mother-In-Law For The Holidays This Year Because Her Mother-In-Law Never Actually Celebrates, And She Feels Like She’s Missing Out On Time With Her Own Family

This 37-year-old woman is married, and she believes that her husband, who is 40, is a really great guy. However, he just is not close to his family– emotionally or in terms of distance.

Right now, traveling to his mom’s house requires a 10-hour flight that is quite expensive. His dad also lives a 6-hour flight away.

She and her husband, on the other hand, live in a very central area; meanwhile, her in-laws moved to more remote areas that are tough to get to.

This, coupled with her mother-in-law’s feelings about holidays, has made her not really want to celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas with her mother-in-law.

According to her, her mother-in-law just is not a fan of holidays. So, even if she and her husband make the long trip to visit, they never end up celebrating at all.

For instance, on Thanksgiving, her mother-in-law actually refuses to have Thanksgiving dinner since she claims it is “stupid” and that “turkey is disgusting.”

“Instead, my mother-in-law always wants to travel where Thanksgiving isn’t celebrated,” she explained.

Then, even when it comes to Christmas, her mother-in-law never wants to celebrate that, either. In fact, her mother-in-law refuses to decorate and has actually made fun of her and her husband for exchanging gifts or attempting to create little Christmas traditions.

“And I’m tired of spending literally $2,000-plus to ‘celebrate’ a holiday with someone who refuses to participate,” she admitted.

