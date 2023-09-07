The Pixie Diffusing Method Will Help Anyone With Curls Dry Their Hair Just Right

Methods for styling curly hair have come a very long way over the last decade. Women with curly hair know that it takes a lot to get their curls just right, and these days, they are using a variety of techniques for diffusing their curls.

Diffusing hair is a drying technique that helps curls keep their natural shape without creating extra clumps or frizz. One of the latest beauty trends is the ‘pixie diffusing method,’ which is helping women embrace their natural curls and even leading women who thought they had straight hair to realize they actually have curly hair.

This is because this style of diffusing allows your hair’s natural texture to come through while still keeping things smooth and polished.

This method has become very popular on social media apps like TikTok, as content creators have made easy tutorials for their followers. One comes from Sophie Marie (@sophiemariegraf), whose pixie diffusing video received over 605,000 likes.

So, how do you use the pixie diffusing method?

To begin, you’ll need a hair dryer with a diffuser attachment. You can easily find these online and choose one based on your budget. A solid, affordable option is the Conair InfinitiPro Hair Dryer Diffuser.

You’ll also want to ensure you have a good collection of hair products, which most people with curly hair already have! The basic products you’ll need are shampoo, a conditioner, a leave-in conditioner, a styling product of your choice like a mousse or cream, and a hair oil.

When you’re ready, wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner. Immediately after stepping out of the shower, apply your leave-in conditioner and styling products to your wet hair.

Next, grab your hair dryer and put on your diffuser attachment. As Sophie does in her video, flip your hair upside down and gather a section, pushing it into the diffuser attachment with your hair dryer close to your scalp. Then, turn the dryer down to low heat while holding the hair for a moment.

