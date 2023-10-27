He Didn’t Pick A Fight With His Daughter’s School To Make Her Valedictorian, And She’s Still Bitter About It

This dad has a daughter who was not chosen to be the valedictorian of her high school when she graduated, and she’s still bitter to this day about it.

Usually, his daughter’s high school will pick the student with the highest grade point average and award them the honor of valedictorian, however, it can come down to a tie between the top 5 students if one demonstrates a very high achievement, such as winning a big competition.

“My daughter was the leader of and won a national robotics competition, and being the top 1-2 students, she was sure she would get valedictorian,” he explained.

“But the school broke away from their criteria by choosing a girl who had been in a car crash caused by a hit-and-run driver.”

“The girl wasn’t badly injured, but her mom died from the accident, and she went on to finish the year with good grades. She wasn’t in the top 5 students and only took 1 AP class, whereas most previous valedictorians came from the IB or full AP course load.”

For example, his son was the valedictorian 4 years before his daughter graduated, and he completed a full course of IB classes.

When his daughter learned that she wasn’t the valedictorian of her class, she was absolutely furious.

His daughter would not have cared if one of the top 5 students ended up winning, but the school gave the honor to a girl with grades that were slightly below average.

“But the girl lost her mother and still finished the year with good grades, and that should be recognized,” he said.

