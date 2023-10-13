Her Boyfriend Called Her Mean For Not Giving His Mom One Of Her Family Recipes, But The Thing Is, Her Mom Doesn’t Consider Them To Be Family

This woman has been dating her boyfriend, Nick, for close to four years now, and she has always gotten along wonderfully with his loved ones.

She has been invited to spend holidays with Nick’s family and they also all exchange birthday presents, so she figured they were quite close.

Each year, Nick’s family takes a family vacation together, and their summer was their latest one. They vacationed somewhere she really wanted to see, so she asked Nick’s mom if she could come too, so long as she paid her own expenses.

“She said sorry, no, but this is a family trip, and I wasn’t family yet,” she explained. “I told Nick, and he said no one’s s/o was invited, so I wasn’t the only one being excluded. I was still upset but dropped the subject.”

“It’s now fall, and the weather is getting cooler. Nick’s family was coming over, so I decided to make my family’s chili recipe to celebrate the cold weather. Nick and his family love my chili, so I made sure there was enough for them to take home.”

“Before Nick’s mom left, she asked if I could share the recipe with her so she could make it for a work potluck. I told her sorry, but this is a secret family recipe. She asked aren’t we already considered family. I replied according to you, we aren’t. After that, she went, “Oh, ok,” then left.”

When Nick’s family had gone home, Nick accused her of being nasty to his mom. She pointed out to Nick that his mom was the one who said they were not family when she had asked to go on vacation with them.

She also said Nick’s mom can’t just pick the situations where she would like to consider them family or not.

Nick believes asking for a family recipe isn’t the same as asking to go on a family vacation and that she was being nothing but petty with her response.

