Her Cousin Is Getting Married This Saturday To A Man Who Is Cheating On Her With A Bridesmaid, And She Can’t Stop Her Cousin From Making A Terrible Mistake

This 32-year-old woman has a cousin two years older than her named Victoria, and this Saturday, Victoria is set to marry her 35-year-old fiancé, Victor.

Victoria and Victor have spent the last two years engaged, and their wedding day is quickly approaching.

Now, Victoria and Victor are both doctors, and they have another doctor friend named Emily, who is set to be a bridesmaid in their wedding.

Last Friday was Victoria’s bachelorette party, and they had a spa day before arriving back in their city to party out at a very upscale club.

They came back from the spa and all went to Emily’s house to get changed so they could go to the club, but they never ended up going to the club at all.

While they were at Emily’s house, Victoria stated she was not feeling well, and she locked herself in Emily’s bathroom.

She immediately thought that perhaps Victoria had something to eat that day that didn’t agree with her, and an hour later, she got Victoria to leave the bathroom.

Victoria asked if she could take her back home, and since she is Victoria’s maid of honor, she had no problem helping her out that day.

She called a ride, and she and Victoria headed back to her place. Once they walked through her front door, Victoria shared everything with her.

