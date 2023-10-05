Her Husband Said His High School Reunion Would Be Absolutely Miserable If She Went Too, And She’s Upset That He’s Going With His Girl Best Friend, Who He Has Steamy Photos Of

This 27-year-old woman has been married to her 28-year-old husband for two years now, and they have been together for four years in total.

Just four months into being married to her husband, she discovered that he had steamy photos of his girl best friend.

Prior to finding this, she trusted her husband’s friend completely. She had stayed at her house before, and her husband’s friend had stayed at their home, too.

Her husband also FaceTimed with his friend and texted her frequently as well, and she never took issue with that.

But when she came across the steamy photos, her husband lied to her and said he had no idea he even had them.

“If you have photos…of your girl best friend, that’s something that you don’t forget,” she explained.

“Like I’m not an idiot. so anyways, this whole big thing happened, we got a huge fight, and other stuff came up, but the moral of the story is he was like, do I have to stop being friends with her, and I said no because they’ve been through a lot together…I didn’t want them to have to not be friends.”

She felt that she would be able to get over it, but she hasn’t. Her husband has never apologized since he didn’t think he was in the wrong.

Her husband is of the opinion that every guy does something like this, and he’s only sorry that she caught him, which prevented her from being able to put this behind them. It’s been two years since she even came across the photos.

