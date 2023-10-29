His Daughter Had An Affair With His Son’s Ex-Husband And Became Pregnant, Causing His Son To Cut Contact With The Family, But He’s Recently Mended Their Relationship, And Now His Wife Is Insisting That He Hand Over Their Son’s Contact Information

This 65-year-old man and his wife, who is 63, have dealt with a lot of family drama– which was all caused by their 35-year-old daughter, Bella.

For context, he and his wife also have a son named Tony, who is 43. And Tony used to be married to his ex-husband David, who is 41.

But, unbeknownst to the rest of the family, Bella had a three-year affair with her brother Tony’s ex-husband!

“And this caused immense heartbreak for our son, Tony,” he recalled.

Still, right after the truth came out, his family actually initially supported Bella and David’s relationship, which understandably left Tony feeling isolated.

According to him, they mostly supported Bella not because of the affair but because she had gotten pregnant with David’s child.

“But eventually, guilt caught up with me, and I reached out to my son to mend our relationship,” he admitted.

Since then, Tony has begun talking to him again, but his son doesn’t have any contact with the rest of his family.

Tony has also moved on from the infidelity and started a family with his new partner, James, who is 43. Tony and James also welcomed a son into the world about three years ago.

