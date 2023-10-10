His Girlfriend Locked Him Out Of His Own Bedroom After They Got Into A Fight About Halloween Plans, So He Dumped Her

This 26-year-old guy and his 25-year-old girlfriend spent a year and a half together, and everything between them was fine up until recently.

Not that long ago, his girlfriend got into a fight with him about their plans for Halloween. His girlfriend really wanted them to go out and enjoy the evening, but he didn’t feel the same way.

He told his girlfriend that going out with a ton of people would only end up stressing him out, but he said she was fine to go out alone.

Now, he does have agoraphobia, so it makes sense why he doesn’t really love leaving home, especially on mischief night.

He decided that while his girlfriend went out, he could hang out at home on the couch, watching horror films.

His girlfriend didn’t like that and got angry with him for not letting her have any say in what he chooses to do on Halloween.

He would be sympathetic to that if they planned on spending the holiday together, but that was not the case.

Anyway, his girlfriend kept attempting to convince him to do what she wanted to do for Halloween, but he said no, as he is aware he will have nothing but a miserable time.

“Finally, she screams at me that I’m on the couch tonight and slams my bedroom door behind her- wouldn’t let me into my own bedroom all night,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.