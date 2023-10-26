If You’re Looking To Make A Simple And Sweet Spooky Treat To Hand Out On Halloween, These Chocolate Spider Web Pretzels Will Do Just The Trick

Halloween is just so much fun! It’s such a joy to see your street filled with costumed children, buzzing with excitement and making their rounds in hopes of hauling large loads of candy home.

If you want your house to be a trick-or-treating hotspot, you’ll have to give them a treat they’ll never forget.

TikToker Trinity Jae (@itstrinityjae) is demonstrating how to make chocolate spider web pretzels.

They’re the perfect combination of crunchy, salty, and sweet.

Hand them out to all the little princesses, vampires, witches, and superheroes that come to your door, and year after year, they’ll keep coming back for more.

First, you’ll want to cover a baking tray with a sheet of parchment paper and make these spooky snacks on top of it.

Then, you will need a bag of pretzel sticks. The longer your pretzel sticks are, the larger your webs will be.

Trinity recommends making one spider web at a time. To make one spider web, arrange eight pretzel sticks across from each other so that the ends meet in the middle and form a star-like shape.

From there, you will begin to build your web. Next, melt some white chocolate and pour the creamy liquid into a squeeze bottle to make the application mess-free and easier in general.

Start at the center and work outward. Add a dollop of the melted white chocolate in the center, where the pretzel sticks touch, to seal them together.

