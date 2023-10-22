In Case You Needed A Reason To Love Cinnamon Rolls Even More, This Easy Hack Helps You Shape The Sweet Treats Into Adorable Pumpkins

Cinnamon rolls are a wonderful option for breakfast any time of the year, but especially during the fall season when the weather becomes cool and crisp, and all you want to eat is something warm, cozy, and sweet.

This autumn, you can make a breakfast of cinnamon rolls extra special with a fun, fall-themed, food-related craft project that will delight your family and friends.

TikTok creator @forthehome is sharing a simple hack for turning your cinnamon rolls into a more festive shape. Make your cinnamon rolls shaped like pumpkins with the use of some cinnamon sticks and baker’s twine!

First, take either homemade or store-bought cinnamon rolls and place them on a sheet of parchment paper laid out on your kitchen counter.

To create the pumpkin shape, cut three pieces of twine and arrange them in a star shape across the top of one of your cinnamon rolls. Make sure the twine is evenly spaced apart and that it overlaps in the center.

Then, pick up the cinnamon roll, grab the opposite ends of the string, pull them tight, and tie a knot on the back of the cinnamon roll.

The knotted side should specifically be on the back of the pastry. Snip off any excess string, and repeat the process for each roll.

When the rolls are cinched tightly, and the twine is actually squeezing the dough, that’s what creates the most pumpkin-like appearance.

As a word of warning, don’t use any twine that might have plastic in it, such as the kind used for wrapping gifts. The plastic will melt in the oven and render your cinnamon rolls inedible.

Bake the cinnamon rolls according to whatever recipe you might be following, whether it’s your own or the instructions on the back of the package.

