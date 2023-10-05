She Dropped Out Of Her Stepsister’s Wedding Because She Discovered That Her Stepdad Had Forced Her Stepsister To Include Her As A Bridesmaid Just To Keep Up The “Family Image”

If you’ve ever been a bride, did you have a relative in your bridal party because you felt obligated to include them?

One woman recently dropped out of her stepsister’s bridal party after she found out she was only asked to be a bridesmaid because her stepdad forced her stepsister to include her.

She’s 25 years old and has a 26-year-old stepsister named Victoria. Victoria’s dad married her mom years ago, and although they’ve never really bonded as stepsisters, they’ve been civil.

They hit a rough patch when Victoria met her fiancé Jake, as Jake had asked her out a while before dating Victoria. They all eventually smoothed things over and are both in happy relationships.

Victoria is set to marry Jake early next year, and she was very surprised when she asked her to be one of her bridesmaids.

“I didn’t really want to since I live far away and I’m busy in the couple of months leading up to the wedding, but I was so surprised that she asked and thought maybe she didn’t have anyone else to ask,” she explained.

“So, I said yes.”

Then, she realized something was up when she flew into town to try on bridesmaid dresses with Victoria, the other bridesmaids, and Victoria’s mom.

Victoria treated her terribly the entire time. Whenever she’d try on a dress picked out by Victoria’s mom or the maid of honor, Victoria would have a hissy fit, make fun of her appearance, and find some reason to trash the dress.

