She Found Out That Her Entire Family Has Been Hiding Her Fiancé’s Affair With Her Best Friend, And She Wants To Confront Them At Her Rehearsal Dinner

This 22-year-old woman found out last week that her entire family has been helping her 23-year-old fiancé, Alex, hide the affair that he’s been having with her best friend, Peach.

She and her fiancé Alex have been dating on and off since the 8th grade, but then they got together seriously three years ago.

As for how she found out that she was hardly the only woman in Alex’s life? Well, one day last week, Alex hopped in the shower and left his phone lying on their bed.

She and Alex have always kept their phones open for the other person to take a look at, as they were cheated on in precious relationships.

“I was packing my suitcase for a family trip that is happening after my rehearsal dinner tomorrow,” she explained.

“I heard his phone keep going off. He yelled from our shower if I could mute his phone. I went to get his phone and saw that it was Peach calling him.”

“I was curious at first, but seeing as she’s part of my bridal party, I didn’t find it too suspicious. I muted the phone and soon messaged Peach from my own phone.”

She sent Peach a text saying Alex was in the shower before asking what she needed. Peach typed back that it wasn’t a big deal; she was just looking to confirm with Alex the flowers they were going to have on the aisle for their wedding, along with her flowers for her bouquet.

She texted Peach back, mentioning it was strange since she did not change her mind about any of the wedding flowers.

